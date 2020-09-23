Ella D. Robinette, 84
BRIDGEVILLE - Ella D. Robinette passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 11, 1936 in Renick, W.Va., the daughter of the late Carl Whitaker and Frances Barker Whitaker.
After her education, she married James Robinette. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2016 after 58 years of marriage.
Ella was a homemaker who enjoyed helping her husband with their garden, canning and her wood working projects. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Robinette and his companion Tammy McGuire of Greenwood and Roger Robinette of Bridgeville; a great grandson, Jeremy Robinette Sr.; a great-great grandson, Jeremy Robinette Jr; and a brother, Edward Whitaker and his wife Vicky of Bel Air, Maryland.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Whitaker and Roy Whitaker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Interment will follow in Bridgeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
.