MILFORD - Ella L. Bates passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Ella was the youngest daughter of Fred and Ethel Lewis of Sherman Mills, Maine. Ella spent her younger years in Maine with her large family and many friends. She attended Regis College and then transferred to Boston University where she met her late husband William R. Bates. Both Ella and Bill retired in 1993 from Boston University and moved to Delaware. For the past five years, Ella has been a resident at Milford Place, Milford, Delaware.

Ella loved sports, especially B.U. hockey. She loved to travel and appreciated fine food and wine. Ella was also an avid Bingo and Rummikub player. Family was especially important to her. Ella and Bill always wanted to be part of every family occasion.

Ella leaves behind her daughter, Janet (Bates) Hunter and her husband Douglas Hunter; son, Robert Bates; and son, Donald Bates and his wife Tina Bates. She is survived by grandchildren, Kevin Hunter and his wife Julie Hunter, Kathryn Prater and her husband Jeremiah Prater, Jeffrey Hunter and his wife Christy Hunter and Jamie Hurley. Ella also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trader's Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, Delaware 19901. A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Church, 506 Seabury Ave., Milford with an interment ceremony commencing at 1 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Delaware 19966.

