Ella M. Maloney
MILFORD - Ella M. Maloney passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Bayhealth-Sussex Campus. She was born in Camden/Wyoming to the late, Frank and Maude Marker.
Mrs. Maloney worked clerical jobs over the years, and worked at the old Milford Memorial Hospital in the medical records department. In her spare time, she did enjoy playing slots, playing bingo, and going to yard sales.She was well known for her slippery dumplings and everyone enjoyed them tremendously.
Mrs. Maloney was known as "Mom" to everybody and a true southern sweetheart. She was also known for her sweet disposition and generous nature. She loved her family and friends more then anything and her kindness, dedication, and support meant the world to them. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Maloney Jr.; and brothers, Frank and Clarence Marker.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen Maloney, Norma Moseder; grandson, whom she raised like a son, Kyle N. Maloney; two other grandsons, Bobby (Debra) Moseder, Tyler (Mary Ellen) Pennington; and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, DE, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
