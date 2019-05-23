BALTIMORE - Ella Mae "Shorter" Jernigan passed on May 16, 2019 at home.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on May 29, 2019 at Mt. Vernon UM Church, 3302 Church Hill Road, Church Hill, Md. with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Friends may also call 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, Md. Burial will beat Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery, Owings Mills.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Kennard Alumni Association in Ella Mae's name.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 23, 2019