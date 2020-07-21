1/1
Ella Marie Hand
1955 - 2020
Ella Marie Hand, 64
LITTLE CREEK - Ella Marie Hand passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Mrs. Hand was born September 18, 1955 in Dover, the daughter of the late John Peer and Dorothy Sawyer.
She worked as a Receptionist for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. She was a Life Member the Little Creek Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Ella enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, watching cooking shows, and anything that involved Disney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard S. Hand, Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Richie and Tim; her sisters, Jeannie Hastings (Kelly) and Candy Peer; her brother, John Peer, Jr.; four grandchildren, Lauren, Tripp, Kaitlyn, and Alyssa; her furry friends, Hey Boy, Blue, and Puppers; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Ashley Kavaky.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, 29 South Main Street Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Little Creek Fire Company, PO Box 327, Little Creek, DE 19961 or to Little Creek United Methodist Church, Little Creek, DE 19961.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Faries Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Faries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Hand Family for the loss of your loved one, Ella Marie, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
