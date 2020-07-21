Ella Marie Hand, 64
LITTLE CREEK - Ella Marie Hand passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Mrs. Hand was born September 18, 1955 in Dover, the daughter of the late John Peer and Dorothy Sawyer.
She worked as a Receptionist for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. She was a Life Member the Little Creek Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Ella enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, watching cooking shows, and anything that involved Disney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard S. Hand, Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Richie and Tim; her sisters, Jeannie Hastings (Kelly) and Candy Peer; her brother, John Peer, Jr.; four grandchildren, Lauren, Tripp, Kaitlyn, and Alyssa; her furry friends, Hey Boy, Blue, and Puppers; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Ashley Kavaky.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, 29 South Main Street Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Little Creek Fire Company, PO Box 327, Little Creek, DE 19961 or to Little Creek United Methodist Church, Little Creek, DE 19961.
