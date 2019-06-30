HARTLY - Ellen Brown Walls passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019. Mrs. Walls was born in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 16, 1935.
Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, home-maker and farmer that loved animals, especially her many dogs. She raised dogs and was a member of the Colonial Rottweiler Club.
Mrs. Walls was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Walls, Jr.; her son, James Walls; her brother, Charles Brown; her sister Milly Smith; and her pets, Hannah and Socks.
She is survived by her sons, Henry Rigby Walls II and Perry Walls; grandchildren, Dean and Aaron Walls; her dog, Jetta; extended family and friends.
Memorial Service Friday, July 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may gather beginning at 10 a.m.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneral home.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 30, 2019