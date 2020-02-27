Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Corinne Urie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Corinne Urie passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019. She was also known as Snooky and Mama. Originally from Chestertown, Md., she lived in the Dover area most of her life. She retired from Kraft Foods where she worked as a machine operator. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She loved to cook and was known for her homemade soups and pies.

Ellen was the daughter of Charles Melvin Urie and Majorie C. Have of Chestertown, Md. Ellen was predeceased by her granddaughter, Daphne Kelleher of Dover, Del. She is survived one sister, Alice Cornelius of Greensboro, Md.; a brother, Vernon Urie of Denton, Md.; three children, Deborah Hawkins of Corpus Christi, Texas, Judy Kelleher of Surprise, Ariz., and Robert Hawkins of Boston, Mass.; two grandchildren, Amanda Ventura of Aberdeen, Md., Michael Kelleher of Surprise, Ariz.; and one great granddaughter, Sabre Ventura of Aberdeen, Md.

Ellen enjoyed gardening, beautifying every yard in which she lived with roses, flowers and bird feeders. She loved pets and always had a least one cat. With her optimistic personality and great sense of humor, she touched the lives of those around her, lightening the sometimes burdensome nature of life with her laugh and smile. She will be forever cherished in the hearts of those that were close to her.





Ellen Corinne Urie passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019. She was also known as Snooky and Mama. Originally from Chestertown, Md., she lived in the Dover area most of her life. She retired from Kraft Foods where she worked as a machine operator. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She loved to cook and was known for her homemade soups and pies.Ellen was the daughter of Charles Melvin Urie and Majorie C. Have of Chestertown, Md. Ellen was predeceased by her granddaughter, Daphne Kelleher of Dover, Del. She is survived one sister, Alice Cornelius of Greensboro, Md.; a brother, Vernon Urie of Denton, Md.; three children, Deborah Hawkins of Corpus Christi, Texas, Judy Kelleher of Surprise, Ariz., and Robert Hawkins of Boston, Mass.; two grandchildren, Amanda Ventura of Aberdeen, Md., Michael Kelleher of Surprise, Ariz.; and one great granddaughter, Sabre Ventura of Aberdeen, Md.Ellen enjoyed gardening, beautifying every yard in which she lived with roses, flowers and bird feeders. She loved pets and always had a least one cat. With her optimistic personality and great sense of humor, she touched the lives of those around her, lightening the sometimes burdensome nature of life with her laugh and smile. She will be forever cherished in the hearts of those that were close to her. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close