Ellen Mae Brady
Ellen Mae Brady, 76
MILFORD - Ellen Mae Brady departed this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Paul U.M. Church 300 North Street Milford, DE. 19963. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, MIlford.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5955
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
