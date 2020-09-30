Ellen Mae Brady, 76
MILFORD - Ellen Mae Brady departed this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Paul U.M. Church 300 North Street Milford, DE. 19963. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, MIlford.