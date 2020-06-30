CAMDEN, Del. â€" Ellen Stant Lazzeri passed away peacefully in her sleep at her sonâ€™s house on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Mrs. Lazzeri was born on August 26, 1927 in Maryland. She was in the Cadet Nurse Corp and graduated in 1947 from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. She retired from Kent General Hospital in 1986 after being employed there 40 years, 32 as an obstetrical supervisor. During her 40 years she saw many changes in the obstetrical field. She was amazed when they let fathers attend the birth of their children.
In addition to her parents, Carroll and Verona Hardesty Connolley, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Stant Sr. (1978); and her second husband, Dr. John J. Lazzeri (1999); her daughter, Mary Constance Dougherty (2020); and her son-in-law, Jim Dougherty of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; one granddaughter, Heather Stant; and a great granddaughter, Carly Weiss; eight brothers, Frances, Joseph, John, Noble, Charles, James, Harrison and Gordon Lee; and seven sisters, Ophelia Joiner, Elizabeth Walbert, Anna Shelton, Theresa Dixon, Henrietta Maloney, Dorthy and Agnes Connolley.
She is survived by her son, John Stant and his wife Marian of Dover, Del.; and her daughter, Theresa Harris and her husband Tim of Magnolia, Del.; 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one due in November; and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors also include five Lazzeri stepsons, Jon and Patty of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Joel and Leslie of Fallston, Md., Jan and Diane of Port Deposit, Md., Jay and Laura of Dover, Del., Jed and Becky of New York, N.Y.; 15 step-grandchildren and 12 great step-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 Thursday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Church, 631 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 30, 2020.