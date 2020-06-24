GEORGETOWN â€" Ellen Virginia â€œGinnyâ€� Pepper passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Ginny was born in Milton, Del. daughter of the late John Edward and Bertha Ann (Smith) Johnson.
Ginny graduated from Milton High School Class of 1936 and furthered her education at Goldeyâ€™s business school, graduating in 1938. She worked for many years as a secretary with Indian River School District and retired in 1984.
One evening while attending services at Careyâ€™s Camp, Virginia met Alfred Leroy Pepper. Leroy would later become her husband with whom she shared a loving 37 years before his passing. Never one to sit still, Ginny was an active member for many years at Grace U.M. Church in Georgetown, as well as, the Mary Rebekah Lodge #15 where she held many chairs including President and State Noble Grand.
Virginia loved to have fun, she enjoyed playing games including Scrabble and word scrambles, but her favorite activity was dressing for Halloween; including this past October she wore an orange costume with cats to a doctorâ€™s appointment. Her costumes over the years included, Dolly Parton, Tiny Tim, Sonny and Cher (she was Sonny), and numerous others.
Virginia is survived by her four children, Steven Pepper of Mesa, Ariz., Janice Owens of Georgetown, Martha Callaway (Noble, III) of Bridgeville, and Donna Rogers (Phil) of Millsboro; 12 grandchildren, Mike Pepper, Carey Pepper, Mark Pepper, Terry Pepper, Cindy Adkins (Ace), Jeff Foskey (Tina), Amos Noble Callaway, IV (Kara), Vance Callaway (Deborah), Kevin Taylor (Lori Gray), Pepper Fausnaught (Jay), Chad Rogers (Kelly), and Josh Rogers; 25 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Marsh of Georgetown; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ginnyâ€™s caretaker, Mrs. Lisa Wilson Pugliese, for her love, care and support for Ginny and the family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Grace U.M. Church, 7 S. King Street, Georgetown, DE 19947. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12-1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Virginiaâ€™s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963 or Grace U.M. Church, 7 S. King Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.