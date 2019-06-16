Guest Book View Sign Service Information Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory 916 17th Street Vero Beach , FL 32960 (772)-562-2325 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis W. Jones suddenly passed away on Monday June 3, 2019 in his home in Vero Beach, Fla. He was 71 years young. Ellis was born April 22, 1948 in Wilmington, Del. He graduated from the Tower Hill School in Wilmington and the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.

Ellis began his career at Laird, Bissell & Meeds in 1972 (which was taken over by Dean Witter in 1973) in Wilmington, Del. He then joined Westfield Financial Services in New York City until returning to Dean Witter in 1982 in Dover, Del. Ellis then joined the Wilmington Trust Company as a portfolio manager in 1988. In 2001 he moved to Vero Beach, Fla. from Dover, Del. to work for Northern Trust Bank as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President until retiring one week after his 65th birthday.

Ellis was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Drex) Jones and Richard (Dick) L. Jones. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheryl Cain Jones, their daughter, Courtney Williams Jones, her husband Patrick Willis and their four sons/Ellis's Grandson's Asher, Ethan, McClain, and, Conlan and Ellis & Sheryl's son, Nicholas Cain Jones. Also surviving Ellis are his brothers David, Aidan, Kevin and their sister Sarah in addition to several other nieces and nephews.

Ellis loved being outdoors in the sun, a great party, and spending time and traveling with their friends and family. He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, clients, and business associates.

Services will be held at a later date in Vero Beach, Fla. and Dover, Del.

Memorial contributions can be made to Easter Seals, 61 Corporate Circle, Dover, DE 19720 (302)324-4444.

