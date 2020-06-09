FELTON â€" Elma H. Voshell passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Lofland Care Center, Seaford. Mrs. Voshell was born in Felton, Del. to the late, James J. and Gertrude Hutson.
Mrs. Voshell worked for the Leed Travel Wear Company for over 25 years before she became a secretary for Voshell Brothers Welding Inc., where she worked for over 10 years before retiring in 1978. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also loved to collect porcelain dolls. She was known for her love of Christmas and her fantastic light and decoration displays. She loved to go on outings and always made sure to stop at McDonalds on those outing to get her sweet tea. She will be sadly missed.
Mrs. Voshell attended the Victory Church of Dover.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, P. Edward Voshell Jr., she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Poore, James Edward Hutson; and sisters, Freida Ward, Grace Voshell.
She is survived by her sons, Gale Voshell, Perline Voshell III, Wayne Voshell; sister, Pauline Gibbs; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. We are currently adhering to the recommendations imposed by the State of Delaware concerning gatherings at 30% capacity, wait times may be present.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.