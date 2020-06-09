Elma H. Voshell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELTON â€" Elma H. Voshell passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Lofland Care Center, Seaford. Mrs. Voshell was born in Felton, Del. to the late, James J. and Gertrude Hutson.
Mrs. Voshell worked for the Leed Travel Wear Company for over 25 years before she became a secretary for Voshell Brothers Welding Inc., where she worked for over 10 years before retiring in 1978. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also loved to collect porcelain dolls. She was known for her love of Christmas and her fantastic light and decoration displays. She loved to go on outings and always made sure to stop at McDonalds on those outing to get her sweet tea. She will be sadly missed.
Mrs. Voshell attended the Victory Church of Dover.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, P. Edward Voshell Jr., she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Poore, James Edward Hutson; and sisters, Freida Ward, Grace Voshell.
She is survived by her sons, Gale Voshell, Perline Voshell III, Wayne Voshell; sister, Pauline Gibbs; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. We are currently adhering to the recommendations imposed by the State of Delaware concerning gatherings at 30% capacity, wait times may be present.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved