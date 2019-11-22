ELLENDALE - Elmer "Buddy" Rogers passed away, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Milford Hospital.
Mr. Rogers was born August 18, 1954 in Frankford, Del. to the late Elmer Rogers and Lillian Fisher Rogers.
He worked as a construction supervisor for 20 years for Woodbridge School District and then for the last 10 years of his working career he worked for Richard Y. Johnson Construction. Mr. Rogers enjoyed watching the Redskins, NASCAR especially Kyle Busch. He was a homebody who loved working on his farm and being with his cows.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his children, Lisa Cannon and her husband, Anthony, of Georgetown, Robert Dunn and his wife, Twanya, of Seaford, and Jason Dunn of Lewes; brother, Michael Rogers and his wife, Darlene, of Felton; grandchildren, Leshaye, Aleisha, AJ, Austin, Elijah and Jason; and a great grandson, Carter, and had many friends that were as family.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 22, 2019