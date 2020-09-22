Elsie A. McFadden, 92
Elsie A. McFadden passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:16 a.m. in Seaford Center, Seaford, Del. from cancer. Elsie was born in Boothwyn, Pa. on April 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Casper and Emma (Clendaniel) Sennett. She was the eldest of eight siblings.
She graduated from Milford High School class of 1946, and immediately married her childhood sweetheart Doran P. McFadden. They were married 55 years until his passing in 2001. Elsie was employed at I.L.C. in Dover as a Commercial Products Administrator then later worked for the Delaware State News as an Advertising Account Executive before retiring. Elsie enjoyed gardening, crocheting lace doilies, traveling and raising African violets.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Doran; several brothers and sisters; and her beloved sister-in-law, Cecilia Warren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lora Gooden Mesh (Ted) of Milford and Dona Hageman (Bill) of Aurora, Ill.; grandchildren, Sean Gooden (Lisa), Jayne Gooden (Carol), Julie Wells (Brian), Kelly Hageman (Parker), and Katie Lentz (Alex); great grandchildren, Amanda, Kelly and Jackson; and two great grandchildren, Ada and Benny. She was a loving "Grammy" and cherished her "Grand Babies". She also leaves behind many friends, especially Dottie, Eleanor and Amy just to mention a few.
A Celebration of Elsie's Life will be announced at a later date due to the corona virus. Donations may be made in Elsie's memory to the Frederica Senior Center, P.O. Box 165, Frederica, DE 19946.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
