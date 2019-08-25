Elsie E. Price (Whitney) Billman (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
HARRINGTON - Elsie E. (Whitney) Price Billman passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Billman was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and enjoyed birds as pets.
Mrs. Billman was preceded in death by her son, Wally Price; her grandson, Matthew Price, Jr.; and by her eight siblings. She is survived by her children, Matt Price (Madelene), John (Cathy), Diane, Debbie, Gary, Jeff, Bruce and Sheila; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 25, 2019
