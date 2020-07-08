Elsie Hevelow

Blanchfield, 83

DOVER - Elsie Hevelow Blanchfield, of Dover, Del., formerly of Long Point, Earleville, Md. passed away on July 4, 2020.

Mrs. Blanchfield was born on February 22, 1937 in Cecilton, Md., daughter of the late Jesse D. and Rachel Husfelt Hevelow. She was a 1955 graduate of Cecilton High School. She began her career as a bookkeeper at Duffy Creek Marina and worked at Georgetown Yacht Basin for 25 years and later for Sassafras Harbor. Elsie was a member of Zion Church in Cecilton where she taught Sunday School, led Bible Studies, sang with the choir and was Choir Director and secretary for the Administrative Board. She was also a member of the Antique Car Club in Galena.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Louise Hevelow; and brothers, Socks and Duty Hevelow.

Elsie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earle Blanchfield; daughter, Jeanne Santiago (Jose) of Dover; sister, Jane Lockwood of Cecilton, Md.; four grandchildren, Jose Santiago, Jr., Jesse Santiago, Jason Santiago and Diana Norris; and eight great grandchildren, Michael, Jorden, Alexis, Kaisy, Kaiden Rowin, Allision and Trevin.

A viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, Md.







