DOVER â€" Elsie Mae Shockley passed away on May 29, 2020.
Born Feb. 7, 1934, in Taylors Bridge, Del., she was the daughter of the late Eugene Franklin and Martha Foraker Shockley. She lived in Taylors Bridge all her life and went to the one-room schoolhouse which she later helped keep it as a Community Center. Elsie retired from International Playtex in Dover after 45 years.
As a lifelong member of the Friendship United Methodist Church, she was instrumental in their services and Homecomings. Elsie was also a lifetime member of the Odessa Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was a faithful, generous, giving, and hardworking person. Many people over the years were recipients of her famous pumpkin pies and zucchini bread. Her hundreds of pies were baked with love, and prayers, and given with the same. No doubt they, and Elsie will be missed by many.
She is survived by her loving sister, Pauline L. Shockley from Taylors Bridge; nieces, Faren Elliott Jeeter (Ed) and Faith Elliott Rossing of Ingleside, Md., and Kellie Walters (Sam) of Viola, Del.; great-niece, Ashley E Winterstein (Wes) of Sudlersville, Md. and Ashley N Jeeter of Culpeper, Va.; great-nephews, Caleb E Rossing, of Ingleside; Cole C Elliott of Viola, Eugene C Elliott (Kayli Giles) and Dustin C. Elliott of Ingleside; great-great-nieces, June and Claire Winterstein, Londyn Smoot, Ali and Lily Elliott; and great-great-nephew, JW Winterstein.
She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Shockley Elliott Green; her nephew, Eugene C Elliott, Sr.; and nephew-in-law, Pete Rossing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Friendship United Methodist Church, 169 Paddock Rd., Townsend, DE. 19734.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the church or Odessa Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 304 Main St., Odessa, DE. 19730 would be appreciated.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 7, 2020.