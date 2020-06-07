Elsie Mae Shockley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER â€" Elsie Mae Shockley passed away on May 29, 2020.
Born Feb. 7, 1934, in Taylors Bridge, Del., she was the daughter of the late Eugene Franklin and Martha Foraker Shockley. She lived in Taylors Bridge all her life and went to the one-room schoolhouse which she later helped keep it as a Community Center. Elsie retired from International Playtex in Dover after 45 years.
As a lifelong member of the Friendship United Methodist Church, she was instrumental in their services and Homecomings. Elsie was also a lifetime member of the Odessa Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was a faithful, generous, giving, and hardworking person. Many people over the years were recipients of her famous pumpkin pies and zucchini bread. Her hundreds of pies were baked with love, and prayers, and given with the same. No doubt they, and Elsie will be missed by many.
She is survived by her loving sister, Pauline L. Shockley from Taylors Bridge; nieces, Faren Elliott Jeeter (Ed) and Faith Elliott Rossing of Ingleside, Md., and Kellie Walters (Sam) of Viola, Del.; great-niece, Ashley E Winterstein (Wes) of Sudlersville, Md. and Ashley N Jeeter of Culpeper, Va.; great-nephews, Caleb E Rossing, of Ingleside; Cole C Elliott of Viola, Eugene C Elliott (Kayli Giles) and Dustin C. Elliott of Ingleside; great-great-nieces, June and Claire Winterstein, Londyn Smoot, Ali and Lily Elliott; and great-great-nephew, JW Winterstein.
She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Shockley Elliott Green; her nephew, Eugene C Elliott, Sr.; and nephew-in-law, Pete Rossing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Friendship United Methodist Church, 169 Paddock Rd., Townsend, DE. 19734.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the church or Odessa Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 304 Main St., Odessa, DE. 19730 would be appreciated.
Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 6, 2020
I was fortunate to know Elsie for about fifteen years. She was a very nice person. She always asked about my children and would suprise me with her great zucchini bread. I always admired the loving and supportive relationship I witnessed between her and her sister Pauline. I am so sorry to hear of her death. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. You are in my prayers.
Mark Logullo
Friend
June 4, 2020
I worked with Elsie for the first 4 years of my 35 year career at Playtex! Loved her dearly. She will be remembered for being such a fun loving person. God Bless her and her family!
Susan (Young) Savage
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Susan Shockley and Darlene Bennett
Susan Shockley
Family
June 1, 2020
I am so sorry about Elsie. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Carol Ann Mitchell
Friend
June 1, 2020
We loved working with Elsie & Pauline at the greenhouse. What she didnt think of Johnny did. What fun times.
Anne Shults
Friend
June 1, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family Becky Pernol
Rebecca Pernol
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved