I was fortunate to know Elsie for about fifteen years. She was a very nice person. She always asked about my children and would suprise me with her great zucchini bread. I always admired the loving and supportive relationship I witnessed between her and her sister Pauline. I am so sorry to hear of her death. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. You are in my prayers.

Mark Logullo

Friend