GEORGETOWN - Elva E. Elliott passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born in Roxana, Del. on May 2, 1928 to the late George and Deborah Fenton Littleton. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Elliott; as well as five sisters and one brother.
Elva retired as an assembly line operator from Arrow Safety Device in Georgetown after 39 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Charles Elliott (Nancy) of Georgetown; two granddaughters, Jamee Belleau (Jason) of Stevensville, Md. and Jill Elliott (Brandon) of Summerville, S.C. She also leaves behind a sister, Lula Webb of Seaford; four great grandchildren, Charlotte, Eliza, Tyler and Raelyn; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Georgetown. Pastor Christopher Cordrey will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Georgetown Fire Co. PO Box 77, Georgetown, DE 19947.
