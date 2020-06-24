FELTON â€" Elvira P. Everett passed away peacefully at Country Rest Home in Greenwood on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Mrs. Everett was born in Panama to the late Evaristo Pombo and Aira Maria Natividad Arrocha. She was a Spanish teacher for Dover High School for 28 years and she loved sewing, gardening, and being outside.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, George Everett, Jr.; and siblings, Romulo, Lastenia, Emilia, and Hector.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Melanie Everett; and her four great-grandchildren, Samantha Davis, Alexis Moore, Christian Moore, and Glendalynn Moore.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Burial services will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.