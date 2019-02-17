Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GEORGETOWN - Elwood Martin Johnson died at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, after a long illness.

Elwood was the sixth of eight children born to Ralph and Lula (Short) Johnson. In 1951, he married Marie Flood. Elwood worked for many years farming with his father and brother. As his family grew, he went to work for Diamond State Telephone Company. When he retired 36 years later, the company was known as Verizon. For most of his life, Elwood grew a huge "truck patch" every summer, full of vegetables for his family. He also enjoyed going to auctions, refinishing furniture, and spending time with his family. He was an exceptionally devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Nothing in this world meant more to him than his family.

Elwood was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Milton, Pauline, Helen, Ivah, Granville, and Betty Ann; his infant son, Elwood Jr.; and a son-in-law, Scott Sturgis. His beloved Marie died in 2012.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marie and Walter Meding, Linda Sturgis, Ivalene and Rob Still, Quintin and Maria Johnson, and Lisias and Eli Coelho; his grandchildren, Dawn and Rob West, Kelly Meding, John Still, Chloe and Mark Morgan, Faith Still, Lucas and Kenya Johnson, Vivian Coelho and Daniel Coelho. Elwood also had six precious great grandchildren, Jade Lowe, William and Declan Carey, Eisen and Eckherd Morgan and Tiani Johnson. His only surviving siblings are brother, Harold and his wife Jeanie Johnson; and brother-in-law, Tom Flood. He also leaves behind many much loved nieces, nephews and their families.

The family wishes to thank the fine folks at vitas Hospice and Elwood's many faithful eldercare providers, especially Andrew Burdan, Angel Perry and Lorena Tennefoss.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., service to start at 1 p.m. Interment will be at St. Johns Methodist Church Cemetery, Georgetown.

If anyone wishes to make a charitable contribution in Elwood's Memory, the family suggests Huntington 's Disease Society of America or Vitas Hospice.

Electronic condolences may be made via





211 S. Washington St

Millsboro , DE 19966

