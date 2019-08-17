GEORGETOWN - Elwood R. Wilson, lifelong resident of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Elwood was born in Georgetown, son of the late Horace and Maggie (Steelman) Wilson. He resided his life in the Gravel Hill area. Elwood worked in the farming industry until 1972 after which time he had a 25 year career with DelDOT in maintenance, retiring in 1991.

Elwood was a member of Grace Church in Milton. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by a brother, Carl E. Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bessie (Pepper) Wilson; eight step-children, Robert Houston, Georgetown, David Houston, Mounds, Okla., John Houston, Ft. Worth, Texas, Philip Houston, Pinehurst, N.C., Mark Houston, Tulsa, Okla., Daniel Houston, Okla., Steve Houston, Georgetown, and Ruth E. Houston-Behrens, Milford; a nephew to whom he was very close, Carl W. Wilson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Harbeson Cemetery.



