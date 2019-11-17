Dover - Emil E. Schultz passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in The Center at Eden Hill, Dover.
Emil was born Oct. 5, 1931 in Frackville, Pa. to the late, Albert and Eva (Ringo) Schultz. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, retiring with the rank of Tech Sergeant; then spent several years working at Reichold Chemical before retiring in 1993. In his free time, Emil enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing, crabbing, and clamming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. (Davin) Schultz; his four sons, William, John, Barry, and Andrew Schultz; and his grandson, Brandon Bogetti.
Emil is survived by his daughter, Patricia Bogetti and husband, William, of Magnolia; a sister, Alice Lazar and husband, Elmer, of Frackville, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeremy Schultz, of Hartly, Brian Bogetti and wife, Shenna, of Dover, Kelly and Adam Schultz, both of Woodside and Paul Schultz, of Ohio; and his great-grandchildren, Samantha and Madison Schultz, and Mackenzie Bogetti.
Private Services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 17, 2019