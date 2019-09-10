GEORGETOWN - Emily Nanette Broch passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Emily was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Charles and Emily R. (Gore) New. She resided most of her life in Maryland and moved to Georgetown from her home in Linthicum in 1993.

Emily was a homemaker who dearly loved spending time with her family. She also loved Sunday's and going to church. She was blessed by the fellowship and the friendships made there.

Emily was a member of Georgetown Presbyterian Church, but more recently was a member and attended St. John's UM Church in Georgetown. Emily, as well, loved spending time with her friends and being active; she was a member of Georgetown Senior Center, Indian River Senior Center and The Red Hatters of Georgetown Cheer Center. She also loved making ceramics and shopping.

In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Broch, Sr., in 1992; a brother, Charles New; and "her dog", Dusty.

She is survived by three children, Richard Broch, Jr. of Bowie, Md., Diane Broch of Georgetown, and Kevin Broch, Sr. of Linthicum, Md.; five grandchildren, Kevin Broch, Jr., Macayla Broch, Wayne Hall, Kimberlin Hall, and Emmett Broch; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Hall and Paige Broch; a sister, Hannah Ayer of Elon, N.C.; and dear friend, Marsha Blalock of Seaford.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, with a time of visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Emily's memory to St. John's UM Church, c/o Teresa Moore-Adams, 22910 Park Ave, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Georgetown EMS Sta. 93, 406 N. Front Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.



