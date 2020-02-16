LANCASTER, PA - Emma B. Byler passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 to her heavenly home. She was born August 19, 1924 in Morgantown, Pa., daughter of the late Jonas and Rachel (Beiler) Stoltzfus. Before moving to Lancaster, Pa., 11 years ago, she lived in Clayton, Del., and was a member of Central Mennonite Church, Dover, Del.
Emma, widow of Ervin S. Byler, is survived by 5 living children; Roman (Susie) Byler, Pine Grove, Pa.; Barbara (David) Martin, Lancaster, Pa.; Rudy (Naomi) Byler, Smyrna, Del.; David (Kim) Byler, Clayton, Del. and Rachel Byler, Lancaster, Pa. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 75 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ervin; 5 children, Simon, John, Ervin, Jr., Lydia and Martha; 1 grand daughter-in-law; 2 great grand daughters and 1 great great grand daughter. She is also survived by two sisters, Rachel Shetler of Farmville, Va. and Naomi Yoder of Meyersdale, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Central Mennonite Church, 220 West Denney's Road, Dover, DE 19904. A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Central Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 16, 2020