ELLENDALE - Emma Mae Downie passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

She was born on May 10, 1937 in Harmony, Caroline County, Maryland the daughter of the late James T. Whitby and Lucy M. Dingledine Whitby.

She was married to Richard Downie. He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 1996.

She worked at Guyers Restaurant and later became a Certified Nurses Aid at Milford Manor. She retired in 1995. She enjoyed reading, stock car races and spending time with her family.

She is survived by six children, John Davis of Georgetown, Rose Arnold of Lincoln, David Davis of New Jersey, Bobby Davis of Georgetown, Carl Davis of Milford, and Eddie Davis of Lincoln; one step daughter, Janet Downie of Florida; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Charlotte Wernick of Denton, James Whitby, Jr., of Ridgely, Howard McCracken of New Town Square, Pa., Floyd McCracken of Trappe, Irene Messick and Lilia Kulta both of Preston.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two step children, Kenneth Downie and Katherine Downie; and two siblings, Richard Whitby and William McCracken.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood with the Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating. Burial followed at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.





