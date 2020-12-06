1/1
Erin W. Sasse Sheets
1995 - 2020
DELMAR, Del. - Erin W. Sasse Sheets passed away on November 26, 2020. Erin, a Corporal in the Army National Guard stopped to render aid to a disable motorist and was struck by another motorist tragically ending her life.
Erin was born on October 23, 1995 in Elkton, Md. After graduating from Polytech High School, in Woodside, Del., she enlisted in the Delaware Army National Guard, and was very proud to be apart of the 153rd Military Police company as a mechanic achieving the Rank of Corporal.
Erin was also a Burlesque feature entertainer. She sang, breathed fire and danced and was known as the "Jack of all Trades". She won over 35 awards and was Miss Burlesque World.
Erin loved Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and in the last month alone, won four gold medals and a silver. Taking a triple gold her last tournament. She also earned in the Military: National Defence Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Delaware National Defense Ribbon, Delaware Physical Fitness Ribbon, Medal for Service to Civil Authority and Army Service Medal.
Erin is survived by husband, Randy Sheets; sons, Elijah and Raiden; daughter, Annabella. She is also survived by her mother, Paula Vilone (Joseph); father, Eric Sasse (Rhonda); and siblings, Fred, Chad, Philip, Joseph Vilone, Joanna, Vivian, Gabrielle, Frankie Leanne, Joe Olive, and Jackson.
Services will be at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover Delaware on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Friends may do a walk through greeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a PRIVATE FAMILY ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Lorenzo Deer's go fund me page.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
9
Service
02:30 PM
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
