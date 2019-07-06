Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Claude Davison III, son of Ernest Claude Davison Jr. and Cathleen M. Flynn Davison died on July 3rd, 2019.

Ernest was born in Liverpool, England on Aug. 24, 1956. Ernie, as he was then called, grew up in Dover where he attended Caesar Rodney High School. After graduation he continued working at the family business, Kent Construction Co. where under the leadership of his father, he oversaw many projects including, Dover Downs, Dover Air Force Base, Smyrna Harley-Davidson, the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, and the new Holy Cross Church.

After his father's death in 2007, he went on to build The Lewes Public Library, Cape Henlopen High School, Caesar Rodney High School Additions, The Fenwick Lighthouse, Dover Downs Miles the Monster and currently the new NASCAR Cup Garage at Dover International Speedway.

Mr. Davison's interests were many and varied. He enjoyed snowmobiling in Canada and upstate New York, navigating the Rehoboth and Lewes Waterways and cruising in his 1956 Vet and his Harley Soft Tail motorcycle. Mr. Davison was partner in Davison Racing Team for the NASCAR Busch Series. Later in life, Mr. Davison maintained an active interest in biking and fishing. He was an avid Green-Bay Packers and New York Yankees fan. He was an annual participant in the Peddling 4 Parkinson's Ride, benefiting and supporter of .

Mr. Davison is survived by his wife, Kathy Minner Davison; daughter, Courtney Kathleen Davison; son-in-law, James Sturtevant; mother, Cathleen M. Davison; sister, Julianne Tracey Davison; brother, James Patrick Davison and wife Jean Davison, and brother, Lewis Drexel Davison all of Lewes.

We would like to thank all those who reached out and visited Rick over these past few months. He was brave and courageous as he faced his challenges head on, always with a smile and happy disposition; never once a complaint. He was a loving, caring and compassionate individual. He will be greatly missed by those who lives his touched.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12 p.m., with visitation for friends beginning at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St. Dover. Interment will take place at St. Peters Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The Sussex County Parkinson's Education and Support Group, PO BOX 56, Lewes, DE 19958 and / or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

