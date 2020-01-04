Milford - On Dec. 30, 2019, Ernest Howard went home to be with the Lord.
Mr. Howard was born on May 22, 1936 in Marion Station, Md. to the late Fletcher and Stella (Franklin) Howard.
He honorably served our country in the Air Force from 1954 – 1958.
Mr. Howard had a passion for work in watch and clock repair, and enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Ernie was a Life Member of the Carlisle Fire Company, Inc., joining March 1969. He served on numerous committees and held the positions of Vice President, Director #1, Director #2, and Ambulance Lieutenant. In 1970 he received the honor of being recognized as the Carlisle Fire Company, Inc. Fireman of the Year.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Melva Howard (Kempke); his children, Beverly Howard, Debbie Ellingsworth and her husband Gary, and Kevin Howard; his grandchildren, Matthew Ellingsworth, Nikki Spence, and Jeremy Ellingsworth and his wife Katelyn; his great grandchild, Beau Ellingsworth; and his sister, Carolyn Carmine.
A private graveside service will be held at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Carlisle Fire Co., P.O. Box 292, Milford, DE 19963, or Calvary U.M.C., 301 S.E. Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 4, 2020