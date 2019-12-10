GREENWOOD - Ernest L. Rogers, Jr. passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Ernest was born in Milford to the late Ernest and Sara (Webb) Rogers. He was a member of the Milford Elks Lodge #2401 and Greenwood Fire Company, where he loved helping at the Beef and Chicken events. He was a hardworking man until his illness in 2005 and his motto was "No job too small." He also loved deer hunting, fishing, and helping people.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stillborn sister.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie (Nichols) Rogers; his Chihuahua, Chloe, who he adored; his aunt, Melba; granddaughters, Amber Walbert and Cady Engle; and their mother, Amy; numerous cousins; and so many special friends that he considered his family.
Burial Services will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019