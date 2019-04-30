Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 (302)-645-9520 Visitation 2:00 PM Hartly Firehall Hartly , DE View Map Celebration of Life Hartly Firehall Hartly , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harrington - Ernie Morgan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with illness. He was born July 9, 1954 in Cheswold to the late Floyd Morgan and Eva Mosley.

His life was a journey of hard work, with a career in HVAC. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, boating, camping, and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was gathering together to feast on blue crabs. He had an ease about him when it came to making friends and he will always be remembered for being there to lend a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Floyd "Sonny" Morgan; his sister, Dolly Sammons; and his loving wife of 18 years, Paula J. Morgan.

He is survived by his children, daughters, Tamara Subrick (Bill) and Kimberly Thomas (Brian); and son, Daniel Albanese; his girlfriend, Ellen Boyd and her daughter, Mary Boyd; his precious grandchildren, Karra Subrick, Cecilia Albanese, Asher Thomas, Dayton Albanese, and Aven Subrick; siblings, Matthew "Terry" Morgan, Joseph Morgan, Rebecca Morgan, Michelle Morgan, Wayne Mosley, Mary Stafford, Linwood Mosley Jr.; his best friends, Eddie Toulson and John Kohout; niece, cherished as a daughtered, Kayla Toulson; and a whole host of other friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Hartly Firehall in Hartly. Visitation at 2 p.m. and Memorial at 3 p.m. with light fare and refreshments to immediately follow. Interment will be private at Sharon Hills Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, and in his honor, take a moment to enjoy a day with loved ones.

Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes.

Please visit Mr. Morgan's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at





