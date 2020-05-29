HARRINGTON â€" Ernest R. McCarter went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in Harrington. Ernie was born on April 26, 1950 in Street, Md. to Bernard R. and Rose Marie McCarter.
Ernie was the oldest of eight children and had many wonderful memories of his siblings from their childhood. From his first marriage, he was blessed with four wonderful children who he dearly loved. After his divorce he met his second wife, Karen, who he hired to be a live in babysitter. After spending a few hours with her, he knew that she was the one for him and he decided to marry her to give his kids a mom. They were married on Nov. 20, 1982, and they had their first date the day after the wedding. Even though they had an untraditional beginning to their marriage, they were married 37 years at the time of his passing. Their union produced a beautiful daughter, who he also loved very much. Ernie had a wonderful sense of humor, and there was a lot of laughter in their home.
Ernie worked for Norfolk Southern as a freight car repairman and inspector for 39 years, beginning in Baltimore, Md. and ending in Harrington. Ernie enjoyed living and working in Harrington, and he was glad that he was transferred there in 1985. After his retirement from the railroad in 2010, Ernie opened a small resale shop in Harrington, but it closed after a year. In his spare time Ernie liked to spend time with his family, go fishing, go to flea markets and auctions, and collect HO trains. He was always quick to help others whenever possible, and he was blessed to have many friends.
In addition to his parents; Ernie was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Karen McCarter; his son, Mickey McCarter and his girlfriend, Jessica Balen; his daughters, Robin McCarter and her husband, Cristiano, Jennifer (McCarter) Demarest and her husband Brian, Cyndi McCarter, Katie Wilson and her husband Alex; grandchildren, Kayla Brennick, Zach Weikart, Julie Brennick, Cheyenne Shaner, Dakota Shaner, Riley Shaner, Caleb Wilson, and Christopher Ferreira; one great grandson, Aiden Weikart; siblings, Melvin McCarter, Stanley McCarter, Kathy McCarter, Bobby McCarter, Karen Apitch and Allen McCarter; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Ernie will be private and by the immediate family only.
Published in Delaware State News on May 29, 2020.