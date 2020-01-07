DOVER - Ernest W. Yerkie of 171 Marley Lane, Dover passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Ernest was predeceased by his parents and several siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marian; and four children, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Ernest retired from Sears in 1997.
Graveside services will be held Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 7, 2020