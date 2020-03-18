CAMDEN - Esta Hillman Pratt passed away Saturday, March 14th after a brief illness.
Esta came to Delaware in 1959 when her husband was transferred to Dover AFB.She worked at Dannemann Fabrics as a supervisor and bridal consultant and later started her own upholstery business. After retiring, she enjoyed searching for the ultimate fashion bargains at Spence's Bazaar and caring for her adopted dog Twiggy. Esta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edwin; daughter, Evelyn Dalm; son, Curtis; and four grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020