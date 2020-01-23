Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Joanne Coffin. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Esther Joanne Coffin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at home.

Esther was born in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of the late John and Esther (Jessen) Graf. She was a graduate of Moline High School, Moline, Ill. She attended Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota for one year. After marrying Dale, Esther began her career as a bank teller for a short period of time before becoming a schoolteacher at the Apostolic Christian Academy in Brewer, Maine, where she was the reading teacher for 30 years. During her tenure at the Apostolic Christian Academy, Esther developed the reading program that the academy would follow throughout her career. She was an active member of the First Pentecostal Church, (formerly the First Apostolic Church), in Brewer, Maine. In 2016, Esther moved to Delaware, where she attended the Lighthouse Christian Center, Milford. She loved to knit and crochet, enjoyed word find and word search puzzles, as well as playing scrabble. Esther was a devout Christian and loved serving the Lord in every way throughout her life, especially music. Most important to Esther was her family, who she cherished with all her heart.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale W. Coffin in 1997; her son, Terry W. Coffin in 1984; and two sisters, Leona Jean Mitchell and Elizabeth "Betty" Martens.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy K. Hayes and her husband Lee and Kathy L. Davis; two sons, Darryl L. Coffin and his wife Melissa and Kevin D. Coffin and his wife Laurie; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Another viewing and funeral service will be held in Brewer, Maine. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Hampden, Maine.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





