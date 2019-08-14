Marydel - Esther May Voss Parker passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the home of her son Brooks in Milton. She was born in the Mispillion Lighthouse on Slaughter Beach Nov. 7, 1941.
Esther worked many years helping others as a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed growing flowers and her pets, especially her cats.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alton "Sonny" Parker; foster parents, Robert and Nellie Wilkins; parents, John Henry and Lillie Maud Jester Voss; and a sister, Irene Wilson.
Esther is survived by her children, Gary (Jill), Donna, Brooks (Mary), Denny and Eric; grandchildren, Dale, Leann, Kait, Alex, Hailey, Jacquelyn, Brian and Richard; greatgrandchildren, Sierra, Nathan, Hayden, Laney, Kylee, Bentley, and Axil; and sisters, Charlotte, Betty and Louise.
The viewing will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, with burial to follow at Barrett's Chapel near Frederica.
The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care given to her by her son Eric and daughter-in-law Mary during the last months of her life.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 14, 2019