Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Pura. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Esther Pura, MD, a long-time resident of Dover, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Esther was born in 1931 in Murcia, Philippines, the daughter of the late Gregorio and Julia Pura. She attended University of Santo Thomas Medical School where she received her medical degree in 1957. Upon graduation, she came to the United States and completed her residency in General Psychiatry at the Bellevue Hospital in New York City. She received additional training in Child Psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In 1972 she began working at the Kent County Mental Hygiene Clinic, where she eventually retired as Medical Director in 2009.

She was preceded in death by the late Juan C. Asuncion, MD in 1998.

She lovingly raised five successful children in the Dover area. She is survived by her daughter, Nannette Kellermueller, APN and her husband Lawrence Kellermueller, Jonathan Asuncion, DMD, Gregory Asuncion MD and his wife Rosanne, Christopher Asuncion, MD and wife Arlene Fontanares, MD, and Andrew Asuncion, DMD, and his wife Jill. She adored her eight grandchildren, Abbie Asuncion Herron, Grace Asuncion, Maxwell Kellermueller, Madison Kellermueller, Anthony Asuncion, Christopher T. Asuncion, Ian Asuncion, and Annika Asuncion. She is also survived by her sisters, Lea Fromm and her husband Todd, Evelyn Jocson and her husband Ramiro; and by her niece, Jenny Jocson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State Street, Dover. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

Condolences can be made via





DOVER - Esther Pura, MD, a long-time resident of Dover, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019Esther was born in 1931 in Murcia, Philippines, the daughter of the late Gregorio and Julia Pura. She attended University of Santo Thomas Medical School where she received her medical degree in 1957. Upon graduation, she came to the United States and completed her residency in General Psychiatry at the Bellevue Hospital in New York City. She received additional training in Child Psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In 1972 she began working at the Kent County Mental Hygiene Clinic, where she eventually retired as Medical Director in 2009.She was preceded in death by the late Juan C. Asuncion, MD in 1998.She lovingly raised five successful children in the Dover area. She is survived by her daughter, Nannette Kellermueller, APN and her husband Lawrence Kellermueller, Jonathan Asuncion, DMD, Gregory Asuncion MD and his wife Rosanne, Christopher Asuncion, MD and wife Arlene Fontanares, MD, and Andrew Asuncion, DMD, and his wife Jill. She adored her eight grandchildren, Abbie Asuncion Herron, Grace Asuncion, Maxwell Kellermueller, Madison Kellermueller, Anthony Asuncion, Christopher T. Asuncion, Ian Asuncion, and Annika Asuncion. She is also survived by her sisters, Lea Fromm and her husband Todd, Evelyn Jocson and her husband Ramiro; and by her niece, Jenny Jocson.Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State Street, Dover. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close