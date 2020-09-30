Ethel K. Dill, 91
WYOMING - Ethel K. Dill passed away peacefully in the home of her caregiver, Tiffany Dixon in Dover. Ethel was born July 23, 1929, in Wyoming, Del. to the late, Hampton & Myrtle (Hobbs) Kemp.
She was the owner of the Willow Grove Beauty Shop for over 40 years before retiring.
In her free time she loved sewing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie F. Dill; and three brothers, Rev. Milton B. Kemp, Delbert Kemp, and Charles Kemp.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Janet L. Barker & her companion Mark V. Knott, of Willow Grove; her grandson, Eric S. Barker & wife Barbara, of Sandtown; two brothers, Tom Kemp & companion, Shirley Kulp, of Wyoming and Maurice Kemp, of Sandtown; two sisters, Mable Glanden & companion, Albert Killen, of Wyoming and Doris Ann Wright & husband, Kenny, of Petersburg; her niece & caregiver, Patty Tilley; a special niece, Phyllis Spering; along with several other nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where a walk thru viewing will be held one hour before, adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of wearing masks and limit of 50 people at a time. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Sandtown. At the conclusion of the cemetery, the family invites those in attendance to a time of fellowship and refreshment at the Harrington Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company, 200 East Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden, DE 19934.
