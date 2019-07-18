DOVER – Mother Ethel L. Spencer, of Dover, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., left her earthly home and began her journey to glory on July 10, 2019, after a short stay at the Pam Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover.
A Homegoing Celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 11 a.m., at The First Pilgrim Baptist Church 6 Miles Lane, Camden. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] or forwarded to P.O. Box 1613 Dover, DE 19901. Arrangements are being handled by her daughter, Andrea Spencer, Spencer Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019