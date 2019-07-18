Ethel L. Spencer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel L. Spencer.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Pilgrim Baptist Church
6 Miles Lane
Camden, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOVER – Mother Ethel L. Spencer, of Dover, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., left her earthly home and began her journey to glory on July 10, 2019, after a short stay at the Pam Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover.
A Homegoing Celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019 11 a.m., at The First Pilgrim Baptist Church 6 Miles Lane, Camden. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] or forwarded to P.O. Box 1613 Dover, DE 19901. Arrangements are being handled by her daughter, Andrea Spencer, Spencer Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.