CAMDEN - Ethel M. Shockley went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Initial visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 883 Lincoln St., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020