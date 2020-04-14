FREDERICA - Ethel Mae Coverdale passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Genesis Milford Center.

Ethel Mae was born in Milford, daughter of the late Herman and Ethel (Lindale) Holleger.

She worked as a floor supervisor with LD Caulk and retired after 37 years with the company. Many years prior she had worked as a beautician.

Ethel Mae was a member of Trinity UM Church and for the past two years attended Calvary UM Church. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and a lifetime member of the Delaware Trapshooting Association.

In addition to her parents Ethel Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Drexel Clifford Coverdale, in 2009; her son, Ronald D. "Ronnie" Coverdale, who passed away in February; siblings, Mildred Wood, Lester Holleger and Grace Moore; a step brother, Earl Holleger; and a step sister, Fannie Carmean.

She is survived by a daughter, Carole C. Stump and husband Robert of Magnolia; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Coverdale of Millsboro; three grandchildren, Eric Coverdale, Kenneth Coverdale and wife Dawn, and their children, Jacob and Garrett, Lindsey Levis and husband Ben, and their children, Lee and Max.

Due to the gathering restrictions set in place during the pandemic, services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity UM Church, PO Box 4, Frederica, DE 19946 or Calvary UM Church, 301 SE Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.



