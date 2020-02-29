MILTON - Ethel Mae Moyer passed away at the Manor House in Seaford on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md. to Leon and Ethel (Beard) Fein on Dec. 1, 1932.
She attended the Truth and Life Center in Georgetown. Ethel enjoyed being a home maker, sewing and cooking.
She was preceded by her husband, Robert C. Moyer; and a son, Robert, Jr.
Ethel is survived by her son, Brian (Joan) Moyer; a daughter, Cynthia (Christopher) LeBlanc; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the Truth and Life Center, P.O. Box 564, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 29, 2020