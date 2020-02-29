Ethel Mae Moyer (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Joan Moyer
  • "Mom I know how happy you must be to be with dad, you have..."
    - Joan Moyer
  • "Mom, Now that God granted you your wings after such a hard..."
    - Brian Moyer
Service Information
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE
19947
(302)-856-6884
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILTON - Ethel Mae Moyer passed away at the Manor House in Seaford on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md. to Leon and Ethel (Beard) Fein on Dec. 1, 1932.
She attended the Truth and Life Center in Georgetown. Ethel enjoyed being a home maker, sewing and cooking.
She was preceded by her husband, Robert C. Moyer; and a son, Robert, Jr.
Ethel is survived by her son, Brian (Joan) Moyer; a daughter, Cynthia (Christopher) LeBlanc; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the Truth and Life Center, P.O. Box 564, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.