DOVER - Ethelyne Hollar passed away on June 15, 2019 at Westminster Village.
Mrs. Hollar had worked in shipping and in the warehouse for Playtex for about 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach. What was most important to Mrs. Hollar was her family and she enjoyed family get togethers and holidays.
Mrs. Hollar is survived by her children, Brian Keith Hollar and his wife Terri of Dover and Renee Collins and her husband Rick of Laurel; her daughter in law, JoAnn Hollar of Magnolia; her siblings, Clifford Pope, Johnny Pope, Floyd Pope and Cecil Pope, all of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Shawn, Shannon, Brian, Brandon, Nicole and Michael; 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William Boyd Hollar; and by Charles McKinney, her companion of 26 years.
A funeral service will be 12 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Barrattts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 19, 2019