FELTON - Etta M. Gustafson passed away July 24, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. Etta was born in Templeville, Md., March 12, 1936, the daughter of George and Matilda Clough.
Mrs. Gustafson worked at Playtex Company, where she met her husband and later at General Foods before retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her daughter, Tracy.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; sons, Darryl and his spouse Betsy and Kevin and his spouse Danyelle; grandchildren, Charlene (TeeJay), Blakely, Brad, Valerie, Azure and Gage; great-grandson, Obi; extended family and friends.
Funeral Service Friday, August 2, 2019 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 30, 2019