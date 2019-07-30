Etta M. Gustafson (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta M. Gustafson.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FELTON - Etta M. Gustafson passed away July 24, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. Etta was born in Templeville, Md., March 12, 1936, the daughter of George and Matilda Clough.
Mrs. Gustafson worked at Playtex Company, where she met her husband and later at General Foods before retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her daughter, Tracy.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert; sons, Darryl and his spouse Betsy and Kevin and his spouse Danyelle; grandchildren, Charlene (TeeJay), Blakely, Brad, Valerie, Azure and Gage; great-grandson, Obi; extended family and friends.
Funeral Service Friday, August 2, 2019 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.