Seaford - Eudel Sheban Vadim Marcelin, 3 1/2 months old, was born on Nov. 2, 2018 and passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
He was the son of Eunice and Livingstone and brother of Lael Dumarsais and Liviyalda She'Andra Diyange Marcelin.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at the East Clarence Street Church of God, 743 Clarence St., Seaford on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a Viewing, one half hour prior. To offer words of comfort or to sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 21, 2019