Eugene Allen Baker
Eugene Allen Baker
GREENWOOD - Eugene Allen Baker passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Bayhealth Milford Campus. Born January 13, 1939, Mr. Baker was the only child of the late Seth M. and Belva Baker also of Greenwood.
Eugene was a member of the Bethany Church of the Brethren in Farmington and graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1957. He was a self-employed electrician and poultry farmer. For many years he enjoyed being a waterfowl hunting guide in Maryland and Delaware. Eugene was known for his laugh, love of the beach, eating sweet corn, hunting and crabbing.
Mr. Baker was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, July 2, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Lois Ewing of Georgetown, Christine Elliott and husband Dickie of Seaford, Rodney Baker and wife Donna of Greenwood and Brian Baker also of Greenwood. His grandchildren include Derek Ewing, Kaylin Ewing, Bethany Redman, Claire Redman and Seth J. Baker.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, noon until 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Burial will take place at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Bethany Church of the Brethren, 91 School Street, Farmington, DE 19950.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
