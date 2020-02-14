Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene B. (Gene) Hastings. View Sign Service Information Watson-Yates Funeral Home, Inc. Front and King Streets Seaford , DE 19973 (302)-629-8561 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church, Wesley Lounge 300 N. Pine St. Seaford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Hastings proudly served in the National Guard. He had a career with DuPont that spanned over two decades. His love for the great outdoors was often fulfilled by fishing, hunting, scuba diving, boating, and anything to do with the ocean. Above all, Mr. Hastings treasured time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hastings was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dawn Hastings; his son, Eugene (Ben) Hastings, Jr. (Carol); his daughter, Catherine Hill; his step-children, Susan Riddle (Jack) and William Anthony (Caroline); his five grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; his one great-great-grandchild; his sisters, Blanche and Susan; and his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. John's United Methodist Church, Wesley Lounge, 300 N. Pine St., Seaford. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Watson-Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium, a member of the Parsell Funeral Homes Family, 609 East King Street, Seaford.

