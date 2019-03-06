Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugene Jackson Adams, Jr. was called to the Kingdom of Heaven on March 2, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1942 in Birmingham, Ala., the son of Eugene Jackson Adams and Elizabeth (Johnson).

Originally setting down roots in northern Delaware, Jay eventually raised his family on the outskirts of Dover, building his own house, and fixing just about everyone else's car, house, plumbing, electrical or whatever other problem arose during his lifetime. He always lived his life to help his fellow neighbor, leaving behind the marks and the grease on his powerful hands as proof of the commitment to his trade.

Jay eventually retired from his position as a water and wastewater mechanic for the City of Dover, although he was probably better known as a master mechanic who could diagnose and repair any part or problem on any car brought in front of him. There was always a car or truck in his garage with a hood up or lifted on jacks in some degree of repair at his house, but they always left his garage repaired like new.

Most importantly, Jay loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He prayed for everyone and never left his home without his Bible. Jay studied the word of God daily and tried to live his life accordingly.

He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of more than 46 years, Mary Ellen (Hechmer); sisters, Milancie and Caroline. He was preceded in death by sister, Margaret; and sons, Eugene III and Clinton.

He is also survived by his son, John and wife Kristi and their children Eliza and Josiah; daughter Eugenia "Jeanellen" and her husband Adrian and their children Rebekah, Asher, Elisabeth, Jeremiah, and Emily; son Micah and his wife Tracey with children Chyenne, Wyatt, and expected arrival Brooke; son Luke; extended family, grandchildren, and many friends too numerous to name.

The family will hold services for all to attend on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Little Creek United Methodist Church, Little Creek. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service.

Interment with full military honors will be held at the Delaware Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Bear on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Eugene Jackson Adams, Jr. was called to the Kingdom of Heaven on March 2, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1942 in Birmingham, Ala., the son of Eugene Jackson Adams and Elizabeth (Johnson).Jay, as he was known by family and friends, served in the United States Navy from the time he was 17 until his discharge in Philadelphia in 1974. As a gunner's mate and later in the Seabees, he eventually achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He sailed on the U.S.S. Galveston during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and later on the U.S.S. Antietam, the last wooden deck aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, a ship he sailed through the Panama Canal during his tour of service.Originally setting down roots in northern Delaware, Jay eventually raised his family on the outskirts of Dover, building his own house, and fixing just about everyone else's car, house, plumbing, electrical or whatever other problem arose during his lifetime. He always lived his life to help his fellow neighbor, leaving behind the marks and the grease on his powerful hands as proof of the commitment to his trade.Jay eventually retired from his position as a water and wastewater mechanic for the City of Dover, although he was probably better known as a master mechanic who could diagnose and repair any part or problem on any car brought in front of him. There was always a car or truck in his garage with a hood up or lifted on jacks in some degree of repair at his house, but they always left his garage repaired like new.Most importantly, Jay loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He prayed for everyone and never left his home without his Bible. Jay studied the word of God daily and tried to live his life accordingly.He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of more than 46 years, Mary Ellen (Hechmer); sisters, Milancie and Caroline. He was preceded in death by sister, Margaret; and sons, Eugene III and Clinton.He is also survived by his son, John and wife Kristi and their children Eliza and Josiah; daughter Eugenia "Jeanellen" and her husband Adrian and their children Rebekah, Asher, Elisabeth, Jeremiah, and Emily; son Micah and his wife Tracey with children Chyenne, Wyatt, and expected arrival Brooke; son Luke; extended family, grandchildren, and many friends too numerous to name.The family will hold services for all to attend on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Little Creek United Methodist Church, Little Creek. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service.Interment with full military honors will be held at the Delaware Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Bear on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pippin Funeral Home

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

