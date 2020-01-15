Dover - Eugene J. Errera peacefully passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at home.
Mr. Errera was born Aug. 30, 1929 in Jackson Heights, N.Y. to the late Julius J. Errera and Nancy A. Errera. He graduated high school in New York. Because of his love for agriculture, the family moved to a dairy farm in Delhi, N.Y. and after his parents sold the farm and moved to Delaware, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving for four years during the Korean War.
In 1953, he married his beloved wife, Julia A. Errera and they later moved to Delaware where upon Mr. Errera worked as a switchman for the Diamond State Telephone Company in Dover, retiring after 36 years of service. He was active in the Ruritan Club of Viola, Telephone Pioneers, Caesar Rodney Council, and State of Delaware Library where he worked on talking books for the blind and handicapped. Mr. Errera always had a huge garden of vegetables and flowers. He also was a beekeeper, belonging to the Delaware Beekeepers Association and raised chickens for eggs. Mr. Errera was always ready to help family and friends in any way he could. He will be sadly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, John Errera; and daughter, Doreen E. Kitchen.
He is survived by his wife, Julia A. Errera; his son, Joseph Errera (Lynda); and his daughter, Anita Errera; sisters, Gloria Maloney Pleasanton (Tom) and Eileen E. Masino (Tom); grandchildren, Uriah Campbell Kitchen IV, Reanna Kitchen, Nicholas Errera, Sara Kitchen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
