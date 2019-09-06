MILFORD - Eugene Peet departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. Service will follow at 1 p.m. at Church of Lord Jesus Of the Apostolic Faith, 20887 Milton Ellendale Hwy., Ellendale, DE 19941.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019