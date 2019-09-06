Eugene Peet

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Lord Jesus Of the Apostolic Faith
20887 Milton Ellendale Hwy
Ellendale, DE
Obituary
MILFORD - Eugene Peet departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. Service will follow at 1 p.m. at Church of Lord Jesus Of the Apostolic Faith, 20887 Milton Ellendale Hwy., Ellendale, DE 19941.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019
bullet Smith
