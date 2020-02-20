Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

Hartly - Eunice Isabelle Everett Hurd passed Feb. 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1931 to the late George Roland and Grace King Everett.

In 1949 Eunice graduated Dover High School and married her high school sweetheart Joseph L. Hurd. She started her family with Joe who came with nine siblings that Eunice loved dearly. Eunice has three daughters, Debbie Sammons, Sandy Thompson and Jo Ann Baker. Her house was not only filled with girls though, she happily made space for Cliff and Ann King and considered them her own. With the help of her husband, Eunice owned and operated Hurd's Clover Farm Store. She also worked in the office of Aaron Knopf Insurance, JC Penny's and retired from the State of Delaware. Once retired she became bored and started keeping her great-grandchildren during the day. Eunice loved to travel. She took three generations of her family to multiple places. When not reading she was crocheting, cooking, canning, gardening, making Christmas cookies, baking banana bread or rhubarb pie and taking care of others. Eunice was a member of Templeville Community Church where her love of music showed. She played piano, directed the choir, produced plays and headed the Samaritan Purse Box program.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her sister, Irene Henschel; son-in-law, Glen Sammons; and her grandfurbaby, Princess Callie.

She is survived by her children mentioned above; brother, Roland Everett (Connie); grandchildren who lovingly called her Mommom, Mommom Unie and Unie Bird; Ellie Jachimowski, Jeff Dennison (Deanna), CL Thompson, Jennifer Tuxward (Tom), Mindy Whitman (Matt) and Heidi Thompson; grandfurbabies; Homeless, Hunter, Maxine, PK, Piper, Willow and many more; great-grandchildren, Kayla Jachimowski (Nikki), JC Jachimowski, Maddie and William Thompson, Paige Carter, Micah Whitman, Paige and Samantha Dennison and Tommy and Lisa Tuxward; great-great-grandchild, Eunice's namesake Isabel Jachimowski.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services immediately following. Burial will be at the Sharon Hill Memorial Park.

Eunice requested in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Templeville Community Church, PO Box 25, Templeville, MD 21670 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. The family greatly appreciates the volunteers and staff for all their care and support.

